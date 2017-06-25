Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have Sexy Date Night: Started Babymaking?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could not have looked more in love when they grabbed dinner at Nobu in Malibu! She totally gazed adoringly at him and he couldn’t take his eyes off her!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson returned from their tropical vacation totally aglow with their love! The super hot couple arrived for a romantic date night at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, June 24. Khloe was all smiles in a stunning white dress that hugged her every curve to perfection. She seemed thrilled to be back in Los Angeles. Khloe rocked sexy nude heeled sandals and a golden clutch while Tristan kept it casual. He looked relaxed in camouflage pants and a black t-shirt.

These two have been approaching their first year anniversary! They already jetted away for some alone time at an undisclosed tropical location. Khloe shared a super cute Snapchat of Tristan lounging on a pool float. She had the most adorable caption beneath her boyfriend. “He’s yummy,” she wrote affectionately. Tristan recently revealed that he’d want to have five or six babies with Khloe on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Are they ready to start trying to have a baby now that Tristan’s basketball season ended?

Khole and Tristan reportedly have been super excited to be together almost all the time. “Now that they have a decent amount of time off, they plan to hang out with each other as much as possible,” an insider close to Khloe previously told HollywoodLife.com. They reportedly have thought about starting a family. “Khloe recently came off of birth control, so don’t be surprised if there’s some baby making going on,” the source continued. “Tristan has said he would like five or six kids with Khloe, so she really has her work cut out for her!”

