Karrueche Tran Wows With Bleach Blonde Bob At BET Awards

Karrueche Tran went blonde for the 2017 BET Awards! The model stunned on the red carpet and her glowing beauty look had us obsessed!

Karrueche Tran looked like royalty in purple on the 2017 BET Awards red carpet! The 29 year-old opted to go for a blunt blonde bob and we were totally fans. Tokyo Stylez did an amazing job with her hair. If it reminded you of Kylie Jenner‘s MET Gala look, well Tokyo was Kylie’s wig stylist too! Karrueche kept the rest of her makeup relatively neutral and her skin was absolutely glowing. Her makeup artist Alexander Echeverri gave her the perfect summer look. Karrueche showed some serious skin in a purple dress. Her back was almost completely exposed and she even had a little side-boob action going.

The 2017 BET Awards felt like it belonged to the blondes! A ton of ladies decided to go for bleached locks on Sunday, June 25. Blac Chyna, Mary J. Blige, and Tamar Braxton all went for it with their blonde hair and skin-revealing ensembles. Blac definitely brought the sex appeal with her red carpet look. The 29 year-old smoldered in a sheer jumpsuit that showed off a little cleavage in the front. Blac had her butt cheeks out on display thanks to the beautiful gauzy material.

Mary flaunted her astounding figure and looked amazing at 46 years-old! Her performance was incredibly powerful, but her silver sheer outfit was equally breathtaking. Tamar was white hot on the red carpet of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She looked so elegant in a sheer white lace gown that had a train flowing behind her. It was one of the fashion highlights of the night for sure. Leslie Jones was hosting the awards show and she brought her fashion A-game to the red carpet too. Her emerald green v-neck gown was the perfect choice for her special night.

