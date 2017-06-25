Jada Pinkett Smith’s BET Awards Dress: Goes Braless In Gold Sequin Gown

Jada Pinkett Smith looked gorgeous in a gold sequin gown at the 2017 BET Awards — and you can see her glam dress right here.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 45, looked amazing at the BET Awards on June 25 in LA, where she rocked a seriously sexy outfit that totally turned heads as she made her way down the red carpet, clad in a gold sequin gown — you couldn’t miss her in the dazzling dress!

The star is always one we love to watch on the red carpet, and she didn’t disappoint on this occasion, flaunting her figure in the gorgeous silhouette. Her frock featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit — and it was just as sexy when she turned around, revealing her bare back in the daring dress, making it clear she was braless beneath the ensemble. She topped it off with a pair of pointy black Christian Louboutin pumps, as her toned legs were on display thanks to the slit.

She complimented the look with gold eyeshadow with kohl-rimmed liner, as she wore her hair sleek and straight — her green eyes totally popped. Her dress also featured a matching gold scarf which trailed down her bare back, giving the entire look a major 70s vibe — and she definitely rocked it!

While we loved Jada’s looks, there was a slew of stunning outfits on the red carpet at the show, from plunging necklines to sheer silhouettes. What did you think of Jada’s gold gown? Did you love her sparkling, sequin frock as much as we did?