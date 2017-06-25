Is Nicki Minaj Siding With Safaree In Feud? See Comment She ‘Liked’ Slamming Meek

Nicki Minaj could be picking sides in the feud between her exes and the evidence is just savage. Nicki liked an Instagram comment that totally disses Meek Mill after his fight with Safaree Samuels!

Nicki Minaj, 34, has yet to publicly comment on the physical confrontation that went down between her ex Safaree Samuels, 35, and her other ex Meek Mill, 30, on June 23 — but she may have revealed how she feels about it. Fans could not stop talking about the fight that took place between the separate crews at DJ Khaled‘s pre BET Awards party and Nicki finally got in on the action on June 25. However, she didn’t even say anything! Nicki may have actually taken Safaree’s side in the matter by simply “liking” a comment.

The “Anaconda” singer took to Instagram and allegedly favorited a statement a user made that totally dissed Meek for his weak performance in the battle. “Meek a whole h**,” user bigreese29 said in an Instagram post comment that was sent to Media Take Out. “1. The n***a white clothes was clean 2 He aint wit Nikki no more 3. The n***a on paper work…..F***in shameful.” Nicki’s official account allegedly liked this comment and now fans are wondering if it means she whole heartedly agrees that Meek is at fault.

Are Safaree and Nicki on good terms now? Did she see the video and think that when Meek’s boys rolled up to the party and jumped out at Safaree it was “shameful”? Will she actually come out and say who she thinks is right and who is wrong? Or does she think the entire thing is ridiculous? Click here to see pics of Safaree.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki liking the comment about Meek? Was it a serious diss? Does it mean she is taking Safaree’s side in their feud? Let us know below!