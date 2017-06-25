French Montana Stuns During Amazing Performance Of ‘Unforgettable’ At BET Awards’

How good did French Montana look? The affable rapper and Swae Lee thrilled the BET Awards crowd with his epic performance of ‘Unforgettable’ and revealed his new album’s release date!

French Montana is on top of his game! The 32-year-old hit maker put smiles on his fans faces once again with a show stopping performance of “Unforgettable” at the 2017 BET Awards on June 25, hosted by Leslie Jones. French collaborated with Swae Lee, 24, for the track, who is one half of the Southern hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd. The two took the stage which had an African theme to it, complete with flaming torches and backup dancers from Uganda. The African dancers were also stars in the amazing video for “Unforgettable.” Not only did French sound great but he also looked fantastic. The “Shot Caller” singer dropped some major weight in 2016 and has obviously been keeping up the good work in the gym! Good job French! Check out all the AMAZING red carpet looks at the BET Awards!

If all that wasn’t enough the artist also revealed his new album, Jungle Rules, will be dropping July 14 and we are SO excited! We absolutely loved the Moroccan-American’s video for”Unforgettable,” which he directed and shot in Kampala, Uganda. We have to think even French would agree the stars of his video and his BET performance was the Ugandan dance group, the Ghetto Kids or Triplets. The video has over 107 million views on YouTube, so we know his fans love it and we can’t blame them!

But French isn’t just known for his music. The rapper is also a notorious ladies man who has cuddled up to countless famous females like Khloe Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, and Rose Acosta. He even got extremely cozy in an Amber Rose instagram post, causing fans to freak at the thought of they could be a couple. But don’t get too excited, these two are just good pals. Amber captioned her photo: “My muf***in bruva,” hinting that there wasn’t anything romantic happening. And don’t forget that there have been plenty of dating rumors concerning these two before…which they have always show down.

