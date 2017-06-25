DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne & More Close Out BET Awards With Banging ‘I’m The One’ Performance

Now, that’s how you end a show! DJ Khaled rocked the 2017 BET Awards with some of his friends. Chance The Rapper, Quavo and Lil Wayne helped Khaled deliver a wild performance of ‘I’m The One.’

You know that when DJ Khaled, 41 is around, it’s going to be a party and he always brings some friends. Things were definitely off the hook at the June 25 awards show. When Khaled hit the stage for the BET Awards, he wasn’t alone – of course he wasn’t. His brand new album, Grateful, was packed with more music icons than there are stars in the sky, and four of them — Chance The Rapper, 24, Quavo, 26, and Lil Wayne, 34 – joined him to perform the No. 1 song in the country, “I’m The One.” The only one missing was Justin Bieber, 23, but that was okay. Bieber was there in spirit, as his vocals rang out throughout the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Weezy, Chance and Quavo each took their terms to spit on the hottest jam of the summer. However, it was Khaled’s adorable 1-year-old son, Asahd, who stole the store when Khaled brought him on stage. Aww.

After seeing that performance, it’s no wonder that every major superstar in music today is happy to team up with DJ Khaled. Just take a look at the names on the 23-tracks of his new album. Beyonce, 35, JAY-Z, 47, Drake, 30, Nas, 43, Nicki Minaj, 34, Rihanna, 29, Gucci Mane, 37, Justin Bieber, 23, Future, 33, and Alicia Keys, 36, are just a small handful of the people on DJ Khaled’s new record. That is absolutely mind-boggling, so it’s no wonder he was invited to blow up the BET Awards stage. After he was announced as one of the featured performers, the main question was: who was he going to perform with? Well, fans got their answer and it was pretty lit.

With all these major guest stars, it’s easy to see why some of his critics say that DJ Khaled doesn’t do anything on his own records. However, he has some choice words for them. “Anybody who’s confused what Khaled does is an idiot,” he told Billboard.” I produce, I write, I orchestrate. I’m a mogul and one of the biggest DJs you’ve seen in your life. I’ll bust your ass on some turntables. You go to my Miami studio, you’ll be blinded by the shining of the [platinum and gold] plaques. What, you think my records get made magically?”

DJ KHALED BROUGHT OUT ASAHD AT THE BET AWARDS 😂 pic.twitter.com/pFi9DHtYvF — The PUP List (@ThePUPListBlog) June 26, 2017

DJ Khaled's love for his son is just amazing. — nee·uh✨ (@niarawks_) June 26, 2017

Hopefully, this BET Awards performance erases his less-than successful set at the Electric Daisy Carnival. Khaled performed for less than 20 minutes, and that was after he was super-late to the party. Khaled says it wasn’t his fault, blaming the organizers for “cutting my time short” and saying that the “sound kept breaking.” He even said that the EDC promoters and soundman attempted to sabotage him. Yikes. Thankfully, Khaled had a better showing at the BET Awards.

