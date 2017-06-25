Chance The Rapper Vows To Be A Better Father & Person While Accepting His BET Humanitarian Award

Tissues, please! Music sensation Chance the Rapper humbly accepted the BET Humanitarian Award for his incredible support of Chicago Public Schools and his speech was simply amazing.

You may know Chance the Rapper, 24, for his unbelievable overnight success, his mixtape Coloring Book, or even his signature “3” hat. However, Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, is also recognized for his amazing altruism, namely his major donations to Chicago Public Schools. On June 25th, the BET Awards honored Chance with the prestigious Humanitarian Award for his charitable efforts. According to BET, Chance is being acknowledged for “positively impacting both local and national communities” and establishing “impactful educational, social and political initiatives.”

A teary-eyed Michelle Obama shared a surprise message for Chance before he took the stage, which left the rapper and the audience speechless! Chance was truly at a total loss for words when he accepted the award! “I’m 24 and to be receiving something like this at my age feels a little early, but my God doesn’t make mistakes and I like to think He is putting on this enormous pressure on me so I can become who I’m suppose to be,” he said after eruption of applause. After listing the things he wished change in the world, from the number of men and women incarcerated to the lack of funding for Chicago Public Schools, Chance exclaimed, “We need to work on ourselves before we can work on the world.” He promised he would be a better father, cousin and friend, sharing that he “wants to be more involved outside my community of Chicago. I want to travel the world and help the world.” The incredibly moving speech was a true highlight of the evening.

Chance started his own non-profit initiative, SocialWorks, a youth empowerment charity, which has already raised $2 million to help Chicago youth gain access to arts, education and politics while fostering strong, positive relationships within the Chicago Public School community. Within SocialWorks, just in March 2017, Chance donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. The Chicago-born rapper announced his donation in effort to help end a $215 million deficit in the school system. He’s clearly extremely deserving of this honor! Past Humanitarian Award winners included Al Sharpton, Quincy Jones, and Muhammad Ali, however, Chance is the youngest to ever receive the award.

