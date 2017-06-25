Chance The Rapper Wins His First BET Award With Best New Artist Victory

Congrats! Chance The Rapper was named Best New Artist at the 2017 BET Awards and his fans are freaking out! See their epic reactions and go inside his big win!

Chance The Rapper is the man of the hour! He took home the coveted Best New Artist award at the 2017 BET Awards, June 25! And, to our surprise, it was her first-ever BET! As soon as he got to the stage he said, “Thank God.” Chance gave his mother a shoutout, who was his date for the night, with a message of love. The rapper is also up for three other awards tonight — Best Collaboration [Chance The Rapper Ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne — “No Problem”], Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and Album of the Year [“Coloring Book”].

Chance was the crowd favorite to win the award, but he had some stiff competition. 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A., were all in the running for Best New Artist. And, it was actually Cardi B’s first BET nomination! But, after the year that Chance had in 2016, leading up to tonight, his Best New Artist win was well deserved.

The 2017 BETs are huge for Chance. He will also be honored with the Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts in his hometown of Chicago and elsewhere. The rapper donated thousands of dollars to local schools to benefit youth education. Now, Chance joins Jesse Williams, who was last year’s winner, on the list of star’s who’ve taken home the BET Humanitarian Award.

Chance has been in the game for quite some time now. He even has three Grammys! So, his fans were a bit shocked when he told the audience that Best New Artist was his first BET Award. And, per usual, they took to social media to set some things about straight about Chance. Take a look at what they had to say about his win…

Chance The Rapper gone be nominated for every New Artist award up until 2020 #BETAwards — Juwan (@KingTrillaX) June 26, 2017

Chance the Rapper isn't new tho 😂… But I still love him & his music #BETAwards17 — 🙃🤘 (@IBleedNike___) June 26, 2017

I feel like chance the rapper has been included in "new…" categories for like 3 years now. — Rick Ross's titty. (@HardKN0XLife) June 26, 2017

chance the rapper is a new artist? pic.twitter.com/EPgdeTg5gC — kitty (@dotrose_) June 26, 2017

