Someone looks like they’re ready to leave! The camera cut to Bruno Mars, 31, during Mary J. Blige’s performance at the BET Awards, and his reaction was not what we were expecting. Bruno looked like he was ready to fall asleep right then and there while Mary, 46, was singing with A$AP Rocky, 28, by her side. Was Bruno throwing shade? Well, he probably didn’t expect the camera to pan to him in the audience.

If there’s one meme that comes out of the BET Awards, it’s definitely Bruno’s face during Mary’s performance. Talk about awkward! We’ll cut Bruno some slack since he did open up the BET Awards with a sizzling performance of his hit “Perm.” He’s probably really tired! Looking bored in the audience happens to best of us. You know you’ve been there, too!

But we have to point out, Bruno perked right up when he won the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. He hit the stage looking wide awake and ready to celebrate! Maybe he just needed a nap, and he just happened to take one in the middle of Mary’s performance!

Bruno Mars ready to get up outta there lmao pic.twitter.com/i6NE0IIndE — Eat that mf icing 😈 (@istaychillin_) June 26, 2017

Bruno’s Best Male R&B/Pop Artist was actually his very first BET Awards win! Can you believe it? He’s won 5 Grammys but never a BET Award until now. During his acceptance speech, Bruno noted that his very first win for music was at the Soul Train Music Awards, which airs on BET, back in 2010. Bruno’s come a long way! He’s now one of the biggest artists in the world! He’s performed at the Super Bowl, for crying out loud!

