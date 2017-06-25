BET Awards Worst Dressed 2017 — Lateysha Grace, Shaun Ross & More

From loud looks to ill-fitting frocks, some of the outfits at the BET Awards definitely missed the mark. See who landed on our worst-dressed list and VOTE for which look you liked the least.

The fashion at the 2017 BET Awards was beyond fierce, but unfortunately, not everyone nailed it with their style choices — from risky ensembles to loud outfits, these are the stars that missed the mark. Who do you think rocked the weirdest, wackiest look at this year’s show?

Kodie Shane rocked a patriotic pair of pants that featured stars and stripes, and although the Fourth of July is right around the corner, this look just wasn’t our favorite — it seemed a bit too loud for our liking.

While we’re all for a camouflage moment, Shaun Ross took the look to an entirely new level when he rocked camo pants and a camo jacket in two different hues, topping it all off with tinted glasses. We appreciate the risk, but there was just way too much going on for us to get behind this get-up.

Denim is having a major moment, but we rather see the trend anywhere aside from an award show — and that’s why we didn’t love Yara Shahidi‘s frock. The dress itself wasn’t so bad, but it did nothing for her svelte frame and seemed ill-fitting on the star.

Although we didn’t love these looks, there’s more where they came from. See who else landed on our BET Awards worst-dressed list above and VOTE for which look you think was the worst from the show.