BET Awards Winners 2017 Full List — Bruno Mars & More
The BET Awards are here again, and this year’s winners are some of our faves. Find out which nominees are going home BET champs by checking out our winners list!
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on on June 25 for the 2017 BET Awards. The hottest artists, actors, actresses, and athletes were on hand at the star-studded show, which was hosted by SNL’s Leslie Jones, 49. Beyonce, 35, is the leading nominee with 7 nominations. Bruno Mars, 31, is right behind her with 5 nominations. Chance the Rapper, 24, Solange, 31, and Migos all each have 4 nods.
The Best Actress category is a tough one with Gabrielle Union, 44, Issa Rae, 32, Janelle Monáe, 31, Taraji P. Henson, 46, and Viola Davis, 51, all nominated. Each one of these fierce and talented ladies deserve the award. Just a few weeks after the NBA Finals, LeBron James, 32, and Stephen Curry, 29, are going head-to-head again for the Sportsman of the Year Award. Who will go home winners? Stay tuned here at HollywoodLife.com all night for the latest updates!
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Centric Award
Fantasia — “Sleeping with the One I Love”
Kehlani — “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige — “Thick of It”
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”
Syd — “All About Me”
Yuna — “Crush Ft. Usher”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Cece Winans
Fantasia Ft. Tye Tribbett
Kirk Franklin Ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Man
Lecrae
Tamela Mann
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Gabby Douglas
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
Cam Newton
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
Stephen Curry
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”
DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, “Sorry”
Album of the Year
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole
A Seat at the Table – Solange
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
Lemonade – Beyoncé
Best Actress
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monáe
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
Youngstars Award
Ace Hunter
Caleb Mclaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
Yara Shahidi
Best Movie
Fences
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Moonlight
The Birth of a Nation
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Beyoncé — “Sorry”
Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”
Drake — “Fake Love”
Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”
The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk — Starboy”
Humanitarian Award
Chance the Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award
New Edition
