BET Awards Winners 2017 Full List — Bruno Mars & More

The BET Awards are here again, and this year’s winners are some of our faves. Find out which nominees are going home BET champs by checking out our winners list!

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on on June 25 for the 2017 BET Awards. The hottest artists, actors, actresses, and athletes were on hand at the star-studded show, which was hosted by SNL’s Leslie Jones, 49. Beyonce, 35, is the leading nominee with 7 nominations. Bruno Mars, 31, is right behind her with 5 nominations. Chance the Rapper, 24, Solange, 31, and Migos all each have 4 nods.

The Best Actress category is a tough one with Gabrielle Union, 44, Issa Rae, 32, Janelle Monáe, 31, Taraji P. Henson, 46, and Viola Davis, 51, all nominated. Each one of these fierce and talented ladies deserve the award. Just a few weeks after the NBA Finals, LeBron James, 32, and Stephen Curry, 29, are going head-to-head again for the Sportsman of the Year Award. Who will go home winners? Stay tuned here at HollywoodLife.com all night for the latest updates!

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Centric Award

Fantasia — “Sleeping with the One I Love”

Kehlani — “Distraction”

Mary J. Blige — “Thick of It”

Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”

Syd — “All About Me”

Yuna — “Crush Ft. Usher”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Cece Winans

Fantasia Ft. Tye Tribbett

Kirk Franklin Ft. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Man

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Gabby Douglas

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

Cam Newton

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook

Stephen Curry

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

​Beyoncé

​Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Collaboration

​Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. ​Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”

​Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

​Beyoncé – “Sorry”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Solange – “Cranes in the Sky” ​

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”

Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”

Kahlil Joseph & ​Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – ​Beyoncé, “Sorry”​

Album of the Year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper

Lemonade – ​Beyoncé

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monáe

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

Youngstars Award

Ace Hunter

Caleb Mclaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

Yara Shahidi

Best Movie

Fences

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Moonlight

The Birth of a Nation

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Beyoncé — “Sorry”

Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”

Drake — “Fake Love”

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert — “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Ft. Gucci Mane — “Black Beatles”

The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk — Starboy”

Humanitarian Award

Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

New Edition

