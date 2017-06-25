BET Awards Red Carpet Photos — Kat Graham & More

Work it! The 2017 BET Awards are officially here, meaning the hottest A-list stars are rocking the fiercest fashions on the red carpet. From Kat Graham to Tammy Rivera, the ladies and gents turned up the heat with their glamorous gowns and suave suits!

Fashion inspiration! Several A-list celebrities have already arrived for the 2017 BET Awards, dressing to impress for the star-studded event airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25. Style and swag are major themes tonight, as the guys added a pop of color to their perfectly tailored suits, while the ladies went all-out with their glamorous gowns. Kat Graham and Tammy Rivera and more turned heads from the moment they showed up! With her perfectly styled ombre colored locks and eye-catching dress, the Vampire Diaries babe delivered in more ways than one!

The Love & Hip Hop beauty grabbed our attention from the moment she arrived. Clad in a cleavage-baring top and white bottoms, Tammy slayed the game with her sartorial choice. Bling was another go-to accessory for tonight’s star-studded award show, as the ladies always dazzle with their diamond-encrusted jewelry. Several other stars followed suit, opting for sparkling pieces to finalize their look. Did you see Justine Skye‘s sexy style choice?! We love the double-fabric frock with her fishtail braid! E! host Sibley Scoles flashed major leg in her sexy black dress, sending hearts racing!

While the ladies sizzled, the guys also brought their A-game for the special occasion. King Keraun opted for a black suit with his shirt slightly opened, proving he was in it to win it! Johnny Wright wowed in his brightly patterned suit, adding a bit of pizzazz with his fashion choice. Emmy nominated correspondent Scott Evans also looked hunky as can be in his simple ensemble, garnering plenty of attention with his megawatt smile.

Comedian Leslie Jones is serving as host with the most, so of course she opted for custom Costello! It’s going to be a night of epic proportions, since A$AP Rocky, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Chris Brown, Swae Lee and more heavy-hitters are set to perform. Beyoncé is leading the pack with seven nominations in categories ranging from Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration and more. There’s going to be some tough competition, and plenty of big names wore their BEST for the extra special occasion!

