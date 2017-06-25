BET Awards: Best Hair & Makeup — Justine Skye & More

It’s a huge night for music and entertainment but also for the red carpet! See all the best hair and makeup looks from the BET Awards red carpet below!

Everyone was excited for the BET Awards, which aired live on Sunday, June 25 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. The night featured performances by amazing artists like Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Future, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, and many more, but we were searching for the ladies and their beauty looks! Mary J. Blige did take the stage and looked and sounded amazing.

Leslie Jones from SNL did an amazing job as host, and had us laughing from the start. She looked amazing on the red carpet. Jada Pinkett Smith showed off her incredible body — find out her workout right here. Queen Latifah showed off super sleek and straight hair, which she achieved with drugstore products! Blac Chyna rocked a blonde bob that hit the top of her shoulders. Karrueche Tran also rocked a platinum blonde bob! LaLa Anthony rocked a super sweet and sexy ponytail.

Justine Skye hit the carpet with her signature purple hair in a center part, and then in a sexy fishtail braid. Her lips were shiny and neutral, and her eyes were lined in gold shadow. Actress Garcelle Beauvais showed off sleek and straight hair which was in a deep side part. Her eyes were dark and defined, and she kept her lips nude. Quantico actress Pearl Thusi rocked big, beautiful curls and a pink and lavender eye look. Stunning!

Yvette Nicole Brown rocked her signature mega watt smile and her hair pulled to one side. OITNB star Dascha Polanco rocked a sleek updo, nude lips and long lashes. Kat Graham rocked her ombre lob sleek and straight, in a center part. Her eyes were defined, but not too dramatic and her lips were soft and pink. See more BET Awards hair and makeup looks in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, who had the BET Awards’ best hair and makeup look?