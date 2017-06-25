King Keraun, Scott Evans & More Heat Up The 2017 BET Awards Red Carpet

Ooh la la! The 2017 BET Awards got off to a steamy start thanks to all the sexy studs walking the red carpet! Sean Blakemore, Johnny Wright, and more totally proved their eye-candy status!

The men brought their fashion A-game to the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, June 25! The red carpet was hot from the start. Everyone from Sean Blakemore to Johnny Wright looked absolutely amazing and we could not stop staring at every gorgeous hunk. Our hearts were fluttering after seeing so many good looking guys as they headed into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Check Out All The Super Sexy Guys At The 2017 BET Awards!

Sean Blakemore looked super slick in a black suit with a classic white button-up. It was such a such a great way to kick off the night! Scott Evans was ready for summer in fun in a Hawaiian style shirt. He had us swooning with his smile alone! He could have worn anything and he’d have looked amazing. Johnny Wright was ready to party in his circular reflective sunglasses. His suit was a great pop of color on the red carpet. He rocked it out in a grey and pink suit with a relaxed white v-neck t-shirt. King Keraun offered everyone a peak of his tattoos under the top of his unbuttoned white shirt. He decided to go a little old school with suspenders under his black blazer and we were all about it!

Other guys who attended the awards were Kyle Harvey and Nick Cannon. The BET weekend did get off to a rocky start after A$AP Rocky got attacked! The 28 year-old rapper was jumped by an audience member at BET Awards party in the early hours of June 25. The emcee at the event was heard yelling, “This is a celebration, stop the violence!” in a video from the wild and chaotic brawl!

