A$AP Rocky Jumped At BET Awards Party As Huge Brawl Erupts — See Attack Video

Yikes! In the middle of A$AP Rocky’s June 25 performance at 1OAK nightclub, a member of the audience attacked him and started a nasty scuffle on the dance floor, according to a new report. Is the rapper OK?!

What started as a fun night at 1OAK nightclub turned into a war zone in the early hours of June 25. A$AP Rocky, 28, who performed a special birthday concert at the venue over BET Weekend, was attacked by a member of the audience, according to TMZ. The publication posted a video of the incident, which shows how absolute chaos ensued on the dance floor after the rapper sang “Happy Birthday” on stage. It’s hard to tell exactly how the jump happened, but you can hear the emcee say “This is a celebration, stop the violence!”

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that one guy (in the white T-shirt) ran through the crowd, got past security, and JUMPED on stage to meet A$AP face-to-face. The next minute a huge scuffle broke out near the main stage, where the “LSD” hitmaker found himself in the middle of shouts and screams. Law enforcement also reportedly spoke to the publication. saying they responded to an emergency call around 2AM from a club-goer who claims he/she was struck by A$AP’s security team. By the time police arrived the attacker was gone. 1OAK’s security said “it was only a verbal exchange,” but judging by the video, it seems a lot scarier and more dangerous than some name-calling.

Making matters worse, A$AP’s jump comes RIGHT on the heels of Safaree Samuels‘ claims that he was attacked by Meek Mill and his crew on June 23. A video surfaced the next day showing the exact moment that the rappers met each other at DJ Khaled‘s BET Party. Safaree takes off running like a bat out of hell the second he sees Meek step out of the car. It’s wild!

