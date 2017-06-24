Welcome back, Pitches! The first trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ has arrived, and it’s even better than you could have possibly imagined. What are the Bellas up to now? Check it out!

The Bellas are facing a tough life after college, as the new Pitch Perfect 3 trailer shows all the girls struggling to find jobs — some of them can’t even keep the ones they have. So what do they do? They come back together and join another singing competition, of course. But this time around, things are going to be difficult as their rivals, which include Ruby Rose (!), use instruments and look tougher than anyone they’ve ever come up against.

Just a few days before the first trailer dropped, fans were treated to an epic teaser trailer. The video gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the Pitch Perfect franchise. It looks like the Bellas are headed off the Barden campus for the first time. It’s a whole new world! Our favorite Bellas, including Anna Kendrick, 31, Rebel Wilson, 37, Brittany Snow, 31, Anna Camp, 34, Ester Dean, 35, Chrissie Fit, 33, Hana Mae Lee, 28, and Hailee Steinfeld, 20, will all be returning. John Lithgow, 71, along with Ruby, will be joining the cast.

But there’s one OG cast member who won’t be in the movie: Skylar Astin, 29. He revealed on Twitter back in Dec. 2016 that his character, Jesse, Anna’s love interest in the first two movies, would not be returning for the third film. “As of now, the Trebles and I won’t be in the third ‘Pitch Perfect’ movie,” he wrote on Twitter. “They seem to be taking the story in a different direction.”

Pitch Perfect 3 is set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2017.

