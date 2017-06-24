Is Kylie Jenner Still Wearing Her Ring From Tyga? See Suspicious New Pics

Kylie Jenner may have some explaining to do! The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star looked to be wearing the diamond ring Tyga gave her, while having fun with female friends on Friday evening, June 23.

Sometimes it’s hard to leave the past in the past. Could that be why Kylie Jenner, 19, still seems to be wearing the ring her ex, Tyga, 27, gave her? On Friday, June 23, Kylie enjoyed a fun night with her girlfriends, but once she posted pics from her evening on social media, we couldn’t help noticing the giant diamond ring on her finger. In fact, it looks like the very same ring Tyga gave her while they were dating! Could it be? Take a look at the photo below.

In the pics (more are in our gallery above), Kylie’s seen wearing a skimpy black dress with her hair down. And one her finger is a giant diamond ring — one that looks a lot like the one Tyga gave her last July. Obviously, it could be one of many rings Kylie owns, but we’re freaking out over the idea that it’s the one Tyga bought.

Interestingly, Kylie also admitted to missing someone on her Instagram page on June 23, but refused to say a name. Fans immediately started wondering if the message was intended for Tyga, even though she’s now dating Travis Scott. After all, why wouldn’t she just name Travis, 25? “Miss u,” she wrote alongside a pic of herself. Seems very cryptic to us. And so does that ring on Kylie’s finger!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kylie Jenner’s wearing the ring Tyga gave her? And if so, why do you think she’s doing so? Tell us below!