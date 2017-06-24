Kourtney Kardashian ‘Disgusted’ That Scott Disick Is ‘Using’ Bella Thorne For A Hookup

Kourtney Kardashian is absolutely appalled by Scott Disick’s recent behavior — specifically, his hot hookups with 19-year-old Bella Thorne. Kourtney thinks he’s acting like a child and she fears the worst for him.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] thinks it’s gross that Scott [Disick] is parading around with Bella Thorne [again], and she is disgusted and embarrassed that he is carrying on with a girl that is 19 years old. She wishes that Scott would be an adult and is at a loss. She’s also fearing the worst,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Now, we know what you must be thinking. Isn’t Kourtney also hooking up with someone much younger than her? Yes — Younes Bendjima is 23 and she’s 38. But here’s what our source says. “The difference between Younes and Bella and all these girls that Scott is hooking up with is that Kourtney actually sees a future with Younes, where she honestly believes that Scott is using Bella because she is young. Kourt would agree that it would be a double standard, but she has more feelings for Younes — it’s not just a hot hookup.”

Most recently, Scott and Bella were pictured holding hands as they headed to a wild party together on June 22. This, of course, comes after their hot hookup in Cannes last month. She was also recently pictured wearing a barely-there bikini in Scott’s backyard.

Kourtney feels “[Scott]’s drinking and partying is overboard. Kourtney doesn’t know how to reason with Scott and doesn’t want him to go the same route that Lamar [Odom] did. She is scared where he is taking things. She is hoping that he gets help, but doesn’t see that happening anytime soon… or at all.”

