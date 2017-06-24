Kris Jenner, Kylie & The Kardashians: 7 Times They Were Accused Of Photoshopping

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for being a group of absolutely stunning creatures — but that doesn’t mean they don’t have flaws. Here are all the times they were accused of covering them up!

The Kardashian-Jenners are probably the most famous family ever — like, ever. With that level of fame you know all eyes are always gonna be on you and those eyes are gonna be trying to pick apart every picture they see for any little flaws. Because of that fact the Kardashians have been accused numerous times of not just photoshopping their hot pics, but totally failing in their attempts to hide their flaws. In the gallery above you will see seven of the most memorable times the girls were accused of airbrushing themselves.

As you look at the pics decide for yourselves if they are altered or not. Are their body parts not in proportion? Do the angles look funny? Is the background consistent? Do those butts, boobs and biceps look just a little too perfect? You be the judge! Of course even if the ladies have photoshopped themselves on occasion, reality doesn’t lie. And pics and footage from other sources show the true beauty of the Kris, 61, Kourtney, 38, Kim, 36, Khloe, 32, Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19.

One of the most recent pics of the Kardashians that has been accused of being a photoshop fail is the one the mother-of-six shared on Instagram on June 23 as a promotion for Flat Tummy Tea. Kris is wearing a revealing sports bra and workout leggings and people just weren’t buying how hot her bod was. “People always ask me how I stay in shape and looking so good,” she captioned the post, adding, “I detox regularly, especially pre-summer.” Click here to see Kris’ sexiest pics.

