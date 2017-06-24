Kailyn Lowry Preparing To Raise Baby Alone: Heartbroken Baby Daddy Isn’t Involved

Poor Kailyn. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star will likely have to raise her baby on her own, as baby daddy Chris Lopez hasn’t been involved during her pregnancy at all. Get all the heartbreaking details here!

“Kailyn [Lowry] is fully prepared to raise this baby on her own. She’s expecting the bare minimum from [baby daddy] Chris [Lopez]. She’s sad about that because she did have a lot of hope that he would step up to the plate and be a good father. But she’s not going to try and force him to be a dad. If he wants to miss out on the best thing in life then that’s his loss. It’s not easy to accept and it does hurt her heart. She wants her child to have both a mom and dad, but she’s leaving it in God’s hands. She’s praying that once their baby is here, Chris’ heart will melt and he’ll get his priorities right and put his kid first,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kailyn confirmed Chris is the father of her unborn baby just a few weeks ago, when she tweeted the news. And since then, fans have been dying to see a photo of Chris, but his identity is still a bit of a mystery. Sadly, it may be a while before we get any more details about him, especially considering he hasn’t been involved during any of Kailyn’s pregnancy.

Fortunately for Kailyn, her ex, Javi Marroquin, has been by her side recently. So even if Chris doesn’t come around, it sounds like he may help her out. “One thing this experience is doing is softening her heart a lot to Javi,” our source adds. “The difference between Chris and Javi is like night and day. No matter how bad things get between her and Javi, he’s always an amazing dad.”

