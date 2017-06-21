Is Nick Viall Dissing Corinne As ‘BiP’ Restarts Production Without Her? ‘Now I Can Watch’

Nick Viall stepped into the ‘BiP’ drama on June 20 when he revealed he might actually be able to watch the show now that Corinne Olympios’ sexual assault allegations are no longer affecting production!

Nick Viall, 36, just opened a giant can of worms. The former bachelor took to Instagram on June 20 — the same day that Warner Bros announced they would be resuming production on Bachelor in Paradise after closing their investigation into contestant Corinne Olympios‘, 24, allegations of sexual assault on the set and determining there had been no “misconduct” — with a very simple comment about the show. “Thinking I might be able to watch Paradise after all 🙌,” Nick captioned a pic of himself in his Bachelor attire. Man, did fans have a field day with that seemingly innocent statement. Click here to see pics of Bachelor Nation scandals.

Because we have yet to find out which contestants are returning when the show starts filming again in Mexico, some fans took this as a serious diss. Was Nick saying he will be able to enjoy the reality series if Corinne (a contestant on his season) is no longer participating after alleging DeMario Jackson, 30, had sexually assaulted her while she was extremely intoxicated? Does he think she shouldn’t be involved in the show now that Warner Bros has determined DeMario did nothing wrong? Many of his followers thought so, with some even laughing or writing “YAS!” at his “dig.”

However, others thought that Nick meant he will be able to watch the show because the investigation was over. “standing up for what’s right is supporting the perv that sexually assaulted Corrine not punishing an entire crew and in no way did Nick just say that what that guy did was right. Just that he is glad it’s all being taken care of and the show can go on. Chill the heck out,” one user wrote. Whatever Nick meant, we know fans are probably going to want some clarification — and soon.

