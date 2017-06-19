‘DWTS’ Pros Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Dating: They Flaunt Love On Romantic Trip

Love is in the air for ‘DWTS’ pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson! After days of speculation that the pair rekindled their romance, they finally confirmed the relationship on June 18.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Dancing With The Stars troupe member, Jenna Johnson, are back together! Fans began buzzing that the two were dating last week when they both started posting numerous photos in Italy. They made sure never to pose together in any of the shots, but it wasn’t hard for people to put two and two together — after all, they were visiting all the same landmarks at the same times. Finally, on June 18, the pair confirmed they were together on the trip by posting photos of each other to their respective Instagram stories. While at a romantic dinner, she uploaded a photo of him with the caption “Views” and he posted a similar shot of her with the caption, “I got the best view.”

Jenna and Val were romantically linked at the beginning of 2016 when they were photographed flaunting PDA after having lunch together amidst Dancing With The Stars rehearsals. However, by the end of that year, he was publicly dating Amber Rose, although their relationship fizzled out after just a few months. It’s unclear when Val and Jenna rekindled things, but this trip to Europe certainly makes it seem like they’ve been back together for quite some time already. Jenna was a DWTS troupe member from seasons 18 through 22, then became a pro for season 23, where she was partnered with Jake T. Austin, although they were the first couple eliminated. She was not part of season 24.

Of course, these two aren’t the first pro dancers on the show to be romantically involved! Val’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, is engaged to fellow pro, Peta Murgatroyd, and they welcomed their first child together earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sasha Farber proposed to Emma Slater during the Oct. 4, 2016 episode of DWTS and they’re currently planning their wedding.

