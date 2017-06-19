Rob Kardashian Reunites With Blac Chyna & Dream For Fun-Filled Father’s Day At Disney

Rob Kardashian celebrated his 1st Father’s Day in the cutest way thanks to his daughter Dream & baby mama Blac Chyna! From the looks of their pics, we can’t help but wonder if Rob & Chyna will get back together!

Rob Kardashian, 30, certainly had one memorable Father’s Day, and he and Blac Chyna, 29, have the super sweet photos to prove it! The reality star and his former fiancé ended up taking their baby daughter Dream Kardashian, 7 months, to Disneyland in Cali, and just like that, Rob’s first Father’s Day was officially in the books! The cheery threesome were all smiles as they made their way through the park on June 18. Both documenting their trip on social media, fans got to see that the family visited characters such as Mickey and Minnie, rode the rides, and even donned cute mouse ears.

While Rob posted many of his pics on Snapchat, he shared one precious image via Instagram. In the photo, Dream is dressed in a pink polka dot top and has a tiny Minnie Mouse hat on her head. “Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby 🙌💙💙,” he captioned the snapshot. Chyna posted an Insta of the entire family posing with Minnie, writing, “Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian 💙.” We love how, after a turbulent few months, Rob and Chyna were able to put their differences aside in order to have a beautiful Father’s Day with their daughter. Hmm, maybe this is a sign they could get back together in the future?

While riding the “It’s a Small World” ride, Dream got a little restless, as shown on Snapchat. But luckily, she cheered up again after she was lifted up Lion King style, and of course after dad showered her with some kisses. Even before hitting the park though, Rob’s Father’s Day was off to a great start. He received quite a few gifts, including one sweatshirt from a friend that had “Dream’s Dad” embroidered on it and another that read “Baby Daddy” on the hood with Dream’s initials on the sleeve.

Once they arrived in Disneyland, the fun kept flowing. “They appeared happy to be there! They looked like they were having a really good time,” an eyewitness reportedly told ET. We’re so glad they were ALL able to enjoy this special day together. After all, just a week earlier, on June 10, Chyna took Dream and her son King Cairo, 4, — whom she shares with Tyga, 27 — to Legoland WITHOUT Rob. Seems like everyone’s on good terms now though!

