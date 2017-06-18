Much Music Awards’ Best Moments — See The MMVA’s Highlights

There’s honestly nothing we can say that will sum up the awesomeness of the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs from June 18. Luckily, there’s an entire gallery dedicated to the show’s best moments. You won’t believe some of the stuff that happened!

Missed the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs on Sunday June 18? Don’t sweat it because we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know. If you want to jump right into the good stuff, check out the attached gallery to see all the best moments from the show. Or, read along for a juicy play-by-play of the unforgettable performances and presenters. First of all, major congratulations to all the musicians who won tonight. The competition was fierce but Niall Horan, Drake, and Shawn Mendes all deservingly walked away with prestigious trophies.

Plus, the show couldn’t have gone as smoothly as it did without to help of hosts Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara. They were joined on stage by Iggy Azalea, who stole the show with her sizzling twerking moves during a performance of “Switch,” Julia Michaels, Imagine Dragons, and many other performers. Let’s also give a big round of applause to award presenters like Dove Cameron, Lights, Shay Mitchell, and Nikki Bella, who all read their cards correctly and didn’t botch anybody’s name — looking at you, Steve Harvey and John Travolta.

Moving on to the red carpet, there were a tons of looks we need to talk about! Out of all the gorgeous gowns and trendsetters, our favorite probably belongs to Iggy. But Shay’s looks came in at a close second. There were too many amazing moments from tonight to count — see them all in our gallery above!

