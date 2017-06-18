Lorde Closes MMVAs With Duel Performance Of ‘Green Light’ & ‘Perfect Places’

Encore! Lorde always slays the game with her powerful performances, and she lived up to her reputation at the 2017 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards on June 18, while performing two of her current hits!

Lorde, 20, is a force to be reckoned with! The singer nailed her incredible performance at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards, taking the stage in a sexy black crop top with an open red jacket and red pants. With her soulful vocals and undeniable stage presence, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the New Zealand-raised artist. Lorde hit all the right notes while closing the show and singing “Green Light” as well as “Perfect Places” at the street party in Toronto. This marks her second time performing at the MMVAs and she knocked our socks off!

It was a big night for the songstress, who was nominated in three categories: Most Buzzworthy International Artist Or Group, iHeartRadio International Artist Of The Year and Fan Fave International Artist Or Group. She always surpasses expectations, last delivering a viral moment in 2014 when she featured a floor lamp during her performance of hits “Team” and “Tennis Court.” This time, she had fireworks during her performance, which was the perfect way to celebrate her time on stage.

Lorde was one of several performers booked for the MMVAs including Iggy Azalea, 27, DNCE, and Imagine Dragons. Prior to the awards show, she treated fans to something special. Taking to Twitter on June 14, Lorde revealed she held a listening party for her new album Melodrama. She wrote, “played 50 special people the album tonight in nyc.” The singer added, “So amazing explaining all the little stories behind the album to an incredibly smart, sweet, funny group of people who have followed from the start.”

Lorde is still enjoying the success of her new album Melodrama, her first since her epic debut Pure Heroine, which was released in 2013. She’ll be embarking on her world tour this year and she announced the North American dates on June 16. Looking ahead, she’ll be gracing the stage for a powerful performance at the 2017 Life Is Beautiful Festival from Sept. 22-24.

