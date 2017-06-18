Iggy Azalea Slays Performance Of ‘Switch’ At iHeartRadio MMVAs

Get it, girl! Iggy Azalea totally shut down the iHeartRadio MMVAs on June 18 with her epic performance of ‘Switch.’ The crowd went wild for the singer’s bootylicious outfit, the crazy light show and, as always, her sexy twerking skills!

Better watch out iHeartRadio MMVAs performers, Iggy Azalea, 27, just set the bar really high and stole everyone’s thunder! Hot on the heels of her insanely catchy “Mo Bounce” and “Can’t Lose” releases, the Australian rapper hit the stage on June 18 to sing “Switch” off her forthcoming new album. It wouldn’t be a classic Iggy performance without a ton of twerking, which has actually become one of her favorite ways to work out and shed a few pounds (or like, 15). Anyway, Iggy looked amazing on stage in a yellow crop top with yellow pants, as she showed off her sexy moves in front of a group of backup dancers. The entire performance was so hot!

Back in March, it was revealed that the blonde beauty’s highly-anticipated album, Digital Distortion, is set for release later this month. “I think it’s supposed to be June 30th or 31st,” she said in her Zach Sang Show radio interview. “And for what its worth, the 30th does fall on a Friday, album release day so it does align.” That’s going to be the best weekend ever! We can’t wait to blast the full length album, which features “Slide,” “Mo Bounce,” and “Can’t Lose” at top volume. Fans were looking forward to a “Slide” music video a few weeks ago, but after it illegally leaked online, Iggy grew hesitant to release it at all. Major bummer!

The Aussie’s collaboration with Brazilian songbird Anitta certainly raised a lot of eyebrows, especially after she was spotting hanging out with Tyga. Rumor has it that “Switch” is actually a diss track targeted at Kylie Jenner, who dumped the rapper a few days before he reportedly rebounded with Anitta. Iggy hasn’t commented on the message behind her song yet, but let’s just say her iHeartRadio MMVAs performance speaks for itself.

