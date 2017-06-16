‘Teen Mom OG’ Maci Bookout Tries To Help Ex Ryan Edwards With His Drug Problem

So heartbreaking! ‘Teem Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout is desperately trying to get help for ex and baby daddy Ryan Edwards, as she’s sure he’s got a raging drug problem.

Whew! We’re in for some big time drama this season on Team Mom OG, as we’ve seen Maci Bookout, 25, stress out over ex-fiance Ryan Edwards‘ drug problem. She tearfully discussed it with fellow castmates as well as husband Taylor McKinney, and now she’s finally getting the help of a substance abuse counselor in a clip from the upcoming episode on June 19. “I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Maci tells a counselor named Edward in an emotional phone call. “He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide-eyed. He doesn’t look right.”

She tells the counselor that she desperately wants him to get help, and he asks her if she would be willing to take away his time spent with 8-year-old son Bentley as a legal bargaining chip. “I’m hoping it doesn’t have to get to that point. But that would be the ultimatum,” she confides. Maci also reveals that it would have an impact much broader than just for Ryan. “The other aspect to that would be If I’m limiting access to him, then I’m also going to have to do that with his parents because they are pretty much the sole caregivers our son when he’s with his dad,” she explains.

The counselor and Maci agree that Ryan’s folks could be “enabling” his drug use and he tells her that she’s going to have “quite the uphill battle” on her hands to get him sober. Fortunately, she succeeded in her efforts to get him help as it was revealed on June 4 that he has been in rehab for several weeks and is doing well.

We’ve seen Maci struggle with her ex’s addiction issues this season, as she told her co-stars, “The hardest thing for me is to see Ryan not love himself. Because he is a person worth loving. I wonder if today is the day he’s going to do something he can’t come back from,” as pal Amber Portwood, 27, comforted her. She also had a heartbreaking conversation with her husband Taylor where she revealed, “I’m going to be like, you have to go to rehab. Right now it’s about saving his life. Most nights I’m crying in our bed talking to you about whether or not today is the day he’s going to die.”

