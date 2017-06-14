Tarek El Moussa Refuses To Let Christina Move On: ‘He’s Putting Her Through Hell’

Christina El Moussa is desperately trying to move on and be happy post-divorce, but her ex-husband allegedly isn’t letting her thrive. Tarek El Moussa is apparently making her life an utter hell, says a shocking new report!

Tarek El Moussa, 36, is totally open about his dating life after his divorce with ex-wife Christina El Moussa, 31, and it’s reportedly making her miserable. The Flip or Flop costars are both moving on after their brutal breakup — or at least Christina’s trying to! “It’s like [Tarek’s] going out of his way to push her buttons. And it’s getting to her. All she wants to do is move on. It’s outrageous,” a Christina insider told InTouch Weekly.

“If she did that, Tarek would be livid. Christina puts up a good front, but she’s broken down in tears over the stress of dealing with Tarek and is trying to keep it all together,” the insider continued. “She tries to be strong, but behind the smiles, there’s heartache and tears. He’s putting her through hell.” The insider believes that Tarek’s not really trying to hurt her necessarily, but that despite his new playboy ways, he allegedly can’t give her up!

“[Tarek] still checks on her through family and mutual friends,” the source said. “Tarek’s also obsessed with her Instagram, checks it regularly, sees who she follows and who follows her. And if he’s not happy about something he sees or that she posts, he will immediately let her know about it. It’s a lot to deal with.” Tarek’s rep has denied these accusations to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, saying that anyone who believes Tarek won’t let Christina move on is wrong: “Oh please. Get out of the gutter. Seriously.”

HollywoodLife.com has also reached out to Christina’s rep for comment on this story.

