Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump In $30 Bathing Suit & Gets Real About Maternity Shopping

Serena Williams dressed up her growing baby bump in a brand-new bathing suit from Target! Not only does she look amazing in her affordable swimsuit, but she got real with her fans about how hard it was to find a swimsuit that fits.

Serena Williams, 35, is totally having a Regina George moment — and for good reason! The pregnant star took to Snapchat to show off an image of her baby bump, all dressed up in a patriotic-looking bathing suit from Target, as she candidly shared her maternity dressing struggles with her fans.

“Went on a shopping spree at Target. It’s the only place I could find a bathing suit that would fit me,” she said in the clip as she shared a selfie in the mirror, decked out in the one-piece bathing suit. The one-piece, from Target’s Xhilaration junior’s line, is still available on the brand’s website for $29.99 and features lace-up detailing at the back. She paired the bathing suit with a matching cover-up and a black Nike visor as she stayed true to the patriotic vibes of her look.

Not only is it awesome to see her in an affordable suit that we can all purchase, (that’s right, it actually didn’t come from the maternity section!), but it’s so cool to hear her being so honest about dressing her pregnant figure — we’re sure many expecting moms can totally relate!

The tennis pro is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian — and she shared the news with the world on social media, when she posted a swimsuit selfie in April. Serena’s baby bump looks gorgeous all dressed up in her patriotic new bathing suit, and we can’t wait to see her continue to show it off in a slew of stylish looks throughout her pregnancy.



Did you love Serena’s sweet baby bump selfie as much as we did?