How To Wear White From Head-To-Toe Like Selena Gomez & Kendall Jenner: Tips

Selena Gomez & Kendall Jenner just proved that you can wear white from head-to-toe & look chic. We have tips on how to pull of the look just like they did, for a stylish summer!

Selena Gomez, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 21, are two of the most stylish celebs and we’ve been loving their outfits lately. Both girls recently rocked all white from head-to-toe and we’re obsessed with the cool trend. Wearing all white is a hard look to pull off, but Kendall and Sels proved there’s different ways you can try the trend and we have tips on how you can pull it off yourself!

It’s finally white season, and some of our favorite stars have been wearing white from head-to-toe. Kendall was spotted in all-white first, when she stepped out in NYC wearing a cute little white DAISY Broderie Lace-Up Corset Dress from Opening Ceremony and she paired the mini with white leather Stuart Weitzman Clingy Boots. Sels on the other hand, opted to wear all-white but chose pants. She rocked a white ribbed tank top tucked into high-waisted trousers and also paired the look with white leather booties.

If you want to wear all-white, don’t be afraid, it’s super chic if you style it the right way. Wearing a little white dress with white shoes is perfect because you can show some skin and there’s some contrast because your legs are showing. Also, you can add a pop of color to your look with your accessories, like Kendall did, by adding a cute pink purse. If you want to wear pants, like Sels did, then you want to keep it simple and casual. Adding a small tank with white trousers is perfect, or you can swap the tank for a white bodysuit.

What do you guys think of wearing white from head-to-toe — will you try the trend?