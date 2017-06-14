Bella Hadid & Jordan Barrett ‘Really Dig Each Other’— They’re ‘Having Fun’ Hooking Up

Bella Hadid and Jordan Barrett were spotted getting cozy in the model’s NYC apartment and have started hooking up, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Are they getting serious?

Bella Hadid has got a new man in her life! The 20 year-old model has reportedly started seeing gorgeous male model Jordan Barrett and the pair have really hit it off. “Bella and Jordan are dating, but it’s not exclusive at this point,” a source close to Bella EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “They both really dig each other though, and they make an amazingly hot couple.” Bella was spotted chilling with the Australian hunk in her New York City apartment on June 12 in just a white tank top and high cut black panties. They were seen together again just a few hours later at a Charity Foundation Party.

Bella reportedly has been taking in the single life and just wants to see where things go with Jordan. “Right now they’re just hanging out and hooking up, having fun together,” the insider told us. She obviously took some time for herself after her dramatic breakup with The Weeknd, 27. Bella’s past reportedly has had a major impact on her relationship with Jordan. “Bella would definitely like to get more serious, but she’s aware of Jordan’s bad boy image, so she’s being very cautious,” a source close to her previously told HollywoodLife.com.

She reportedly has been worried about falling hard too fast. “She’s trying not to get too emotionally involved, but it’s tough,” the insider continued. “They have an awesome connection, both physically and mentally, and Jordan appears to be really into Bella too, but she’s still being cautious.” Bella and Jordan were hanging out in Cannes at the end of May. Is their romance just starting to kick off?

Catch up on them Zzzzz's … A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 20, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and Jordan make a cute couple? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!