Kendall Jenner’s Many Men: All The Guys She Dated Before Settling Down With A$AP Rocky

Things seem to be heating up between Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky, but before she finally got serious with the rapper, the supermodel made headlines for several other romances — and many of them were with faces you’ll recognize. Take a look back at Kendall’s relationship history here!

Kendall Jenner, 21, is very private about her dating life, but there’s no denying that there’s something going on between her and A$AP Rocky, 28. For all of 2017, he seems to be the only guy she’s been spending time with romantically, and they’ve been together on a number of occasions in recent months. However, these two were actually first linked in Feb. 2016, about a year before they started getting more serious. Throughout 2016, we saw them out together here and there, but the 21-year-old seemed to be spending most of her downtime with another guy last year — Jordan Clarkson. After their kiss on New Year’s Eve, though, things seemed to fizzle out between them…perhaps A$AP had something to do with that?!

The most famous of Kendall’s exes, though, is Harry Styles. After they were first spotted hanging out in Nov. 2013, Kendall and Harry kept popping up together, mostly only being caught in photos by fans since they tried to keep things out of the public eye. It didn’t last long, and the romance cooled off at the beginning of 2014, but the young stars had everyone talking at the end of 2015, when they vacationed on a luxurious yacht together in Europe. Throughout the trip, they were photographed packing on MAJOR PDA, and looked SO into each other. It was nothing more than a romantic getaway, though — the relationship never went anywhere after that. These two have been seen together platonically since then, but their short-lived romance still has fans buzzing.

