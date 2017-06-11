Jennifer Lawrence’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure — Is She OK?

This is our worst nightmare realized. While returning from a family trip to Louisville, Kentucky, Jennifer Lawrence’s private plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing on June 10 due to double engine failure. Is she OK?!

SO SCARY! Jennifer Lawrence, 26, who was flying from hometown Louisville, Kentucky after visiting her family, experienced the fright of her life on June 10 when her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane suffered DOUBLE engine failure mid-flight, according to E!. At 31,000 feet one of the engines completely gave out, forcing the pilots to troubleshoot with an emergency landing. Unfortunately the nightmare was just beginning for the Hunger Games actress. On their way down, the second engine unexpectedly failed while still high up in the air. Despite all the terror, the pilots were able to land the plane safely in Buffalo, New York.

You can breathe easy guys, Jennifer is safe and sound, according to her rep who spoke to the publication — but she’s probably extremely rattled from the nightmarish flight. Upon landing, the crew was greeted by multiple emergency vehicles ready to treat the movie star and pilots if anything horrible happened. We’re so thankful that she walked away from the incident unscathed! Can you imagine the heartbreak if she were taken from us at such a young age? Jennifer has a heart of gold and has donated millions of dollars every year to the Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit in Kentucky, an organization that she set up! We love her so much!

Tragically, the blonde beauty came in close quarters with death in April when good friend and MTV star Clay Alder passed away. “He brings Jennifer back to her humble beginnings and hearing that he took his own life really has made her feel heartbroken,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really sad because she remembers him fondly and never wants to hear anything like this happen to anyone, especially to someone she once knew very well.” Stay strong, Jen!

