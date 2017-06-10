You may want to sit down for this, Twi-hard fans. ‘Twilight’ BFFs Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner reunited in LA for the Moschino Resort Collection after-party at the Roosevelt Hotel. Let’s just say there was a photo booth moment and it’s a total must-see!

OMG! This is too good to be true! Co-stars turned BFFs Kristen Stewart, 27, and Taylor Lautner, 25, shared the sweetest moment at the Roosevelt Hotel on June 8. The pair reunited for the Moschino Resort Collection after-party and immediately hit the photo booth to capture their legendary friendship — FOUR years after the last Twilight movie came out. Dressed in an army green bomber jacket, the actress smirked at the camera as Taylor sweetly wrapped his arm around her shoulder. The smile on his face is undeniable and we can’t even begin to imagine the amazing time they had partying together again!

Like all of us as HollywoodLife.com, fans all over the world totally FREAKED over their unexpected reunion. “This is so beautiful, warms my heart to see how they became best friends on and off screen,” one Twitter user wrote. “Because life is about the journey, and your real friends will always support your destination,” another added. It’s nice to see that after so long they can still have a blast together! The Personal Shopper star especially has undergone a lot of changes since the Twilight franchise, from her appearance to her sexuality! Every movie buff remembers her Robert Pattinson romance (and the cheating scandal that followed with director Rupert Sanders).

These days, however, the buzz cut beauty has totally embraced her TRUE self. We couldn’t be more obsessed with her tomboy closet and blossoming romance with model Stella Maxwell. Taylor has also found love with Billie Lourd, the daughter of legendary late actress Carrie Fisher from Star Wars. Just recently the couple traveled to St. Bart’s for a romantic vacation, during which they were spotted making out in the ocean! Life is good for both stars!

HollywoodLifers, how hard are you swooning over Kristen and Taylor’s reunion?