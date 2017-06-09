MUNA: 5 Things To Know About The Pop Band Opening For Harry Styles On His US Tour

MUNA, an excellent pop band based in Los Angeles, will be Harry Styles’ opening act on his North American and European tour! Here’s everything you need to know about the trio.

Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson make up MUNA, the group behind danceable tracks like “Winterbreak” and “Loudspeaker.” Their songs have been remixed by DJs like Tiesto and MNEK, and you’ll want to listen ASAP if you’ve never heard anything by them. As the women gear up for an epic tour with none other than Harry Styles, we’ve gathered all of the need-to-know info about them. Here are five things to learn about MUNA!

1. MUNA got together in 2013. The three women met at the University of Southern California, and started working together after jamming at a party. At first, they experimented with progressive rock and ska, but evolved to electronic pop by the time they released their EP More Perfect in 2014. They eventually signed with RCA Records and released their major-label EP Loudspeaker in 2016. Their first full length album About U was released in Feb. 2017.

2. Each member of the trio identifies as queer. Their songs often tackle the issues of gender and sexuality, and as Naomi has said, “It would have meant a lot to me when I was, say, 12, to know of someone in a band and think they were cool and know they were out…I am out and I feel safe being out because the three of us are a little army for one another. I don’t feel afraid to be myself. That makes me proud to be queer.”

3. They’ve toured with some amazing acts. They opened for Grouplove on their Fall 2016 tour, and they’ll be joining Bleachers this summer. So you’ll have plenty of opportunities to see them even if you can’t get your hands on Harry Styles tickets!

4. MUNA has cited Tegan and Sara and Imogen Heap as influences. “[They] have been around for so long and have been putting out great music the entire time,” Naomi has said of Tegan and Sara. “And only now are they getting the recognition that they deserve. But I think that’s partially because they stuck to their guns [in terms of being out and vocal].” Katie has also said Imogen Heap inspires her: “She is a true artist in that she is endlessly curious, and it comes across both in her songwriting and in the technical processes of her production and her performance.”

5. They’ll be playing a free show in NYC on June 19! Steve Madden Music Presents is hosting the trio at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on Monday, June 19, and you can grab tickets now. Yesss!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to catch MUNA on tour with Harry?