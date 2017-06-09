Stephen Barker Liles is a dad again! The Love and Theft crooner’s wife Jenna gave birth to baby number 2 — a precious baby daughter — and the couple could NOT be more thrilled about expanding their fam. Already they’re feeling so ‘blessed’ & ‘excited’ — aw!

Stephen Barker Liles, 33, and his wife Jenna, are officially two-time parents! The lovebirds, who tied the knot back in 2014, welcomed their second child and first daughter into the world on June 8, according to People magazine, and everything went very “smoothly.” Stephen and Jenna named their little one Rayni Bell Liles, and we’re kind of loving that unique moniker. Baby Rayni joins big brother Jett, 3 1/2, who’s adjusting quite well to his new role as older sibling. “He brought Rayni a new little lamb stuffed animal and she gave him a new hockey helmet! He didn’t want to let anyone else hold her,” Stephen gushed of his son. How sweet!

Jenna gave birth in Nashville, Tennessee, and Rayni entered the world at 2:13 p.m. weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz. “Everything went smoothly and our doctor was amazing,” Stephen said. “We feel so blessed and excited to start this next chapter. I admire my wife so much. She is such an amazing mom! I’m a lucky man.” The former family of three announced they were expecting a new addition right after Christmas, sharing a series of family photos in front of their decorated tree.

“So excited to have a new baby !!! @jettbarkerliles is gonna be a great big brother !” the singer captioned an Instagram photo collage of himself, Jenna and Jett. In one pic, the fam is posing among a variety of balloons — some pink, and one larger one that read, “GIRL.” The new mom also shared a video of the family revealing the baby’s sex, which was beyond adorable. In it, Jett and his parents rip open a beautifully wrapped package, and out floats the balloon emblazoned with the word, “GIRL.”

Come out ! come out and play !! A post shared by StephenBarkerLiles (@stephenbarkerliles) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

“I still Can’t believe my heart is going to be even more full than it is now in almost 6weeks!” Stephen posted weeks before Rayni was born, along with an ultrasound pic of his daughter. “I already have all I’ve ever wanted but then the Lord knew something was missing ; ) so I am honored to get to be a dad again to my lil baby girl. Shoot! I have the easy job. Momma is the one doing all the hard work. God is good – I’m so blessed.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Stephen and Jenna? Send the happy couple your congratulations below.