Sidney Crosby Rams Preds’ P.K. Subban’s Head Into The Ice & Carrie Underwood Is Pissed About It

Carrie Underwood is the Preds’ number one fan and she isn’t afraid to show it! The country star took to Twitter to share her fury over a scuffle and bad call during the Nashville Predator vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carrie Underwood‘s hubbie, Mike Fisher, is helping the Nashville Predators bring the the Stanley Cup to Music City and Carrie has been by the team’s side the whole way, cheering them on, and even giving them a shoutout during her CMT Music Awards win! In the Preds game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 8, Preds defensive player P.K. Subban was horribly crosschecked and slammed in the head by Penguin captain Sidney Crosby. Ouch! Shockingly, there was no call on the scuffle and both P.K. and Sidney were given minor penalties for holding. Carrie slammed the call on Twitter, sharing the video of the incident and writing, “Well, this isn’t cool…Even if the ref was going to call a penalty on PK, this shouldn’t have gone on so long. Amazed PK was so calm after.”

The Penguins went on to win the game 6-0, but Preds coach Peter Laviolette wasn’t ready to let go the bad call. He told ESPN, “I saw my guy get his head crosschecked into the ice 10 times. I don’t even know what he did, P.K. I disagree with the call.” Crosby, however, had a different take on the situation. When describing what happened he also told the outlet that P.K. “lost his stick and he was doing some UFC move on my foot there. I don’t know what he was trying to do.” He added there was no bad blood between the two, shrugging the rumble off to “just hockey…at the end of the day, I just gotta play the game and play the game. If those opportunities come when someone does something that warrants a penalty, then it’s up to the officials to call it. If they don’t, then we just gotta move forward.”

Pitt currently leads in the Stanley Cup Final 3-2, but the two teams will go head-to-head (hopefully not literally) once again on June 11 at 8 PM ET for Game 6! HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for? The Nashville Predators or the Pittsburgh Penguins?! Let us know!