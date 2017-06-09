We didn’t think Little Mix could get any hotter, but they’ve done it in their new music video for ‘Power!’ Watch Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall shake it for all they’re worth in the ’70s-themed visual right here.

We’ve got nothing but love for Little Mix‘s new music video and song! “Power” features Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall dancing their perfect butts off in sexy bras and hotpants. Their backup dancers and the scenery definitely have a hippie inspiration, and of course there’s a special appearance from Stormzy, who features on this new version of the track. The video dropped June 8, and we’re obsessed!

Little Mix previously released “Power” on their album Glory Days, but now we’ve got an updated version of the song thanks to Stormzy’s skills. The ladies have been teasing it all over social media for days, sharing cool comic-book-style graphics, and the official (pop)artwork for the single (see below) was done by a fan! How cool is that?

Meanwhile, the band has faced backlash for their collaboration with Stormzy, because some fans don’t think the anthem needed a male feature on it. “Can you please stop add[ing] a feature in every damn song?” one person tweeted. “It’s a song about FEMALE power, we don’t wanna man on it.” Why are you ruining a female empowerment song with a man…why water down your message?” another asked. On the other hand, it was Little Mix’s decision to update the track!

Oh…That's not it!! Here’s the official artwork for our single #Power 😍🎨 We were drawn by our amazing fan and incredible artist @pezthirlou 🙏 A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on May 20, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

You can catch Little Mix on tour now.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Power?” Tell us if you love it!