Karlie Redd Confronts Yung Joc But Will She Get The Apology She Deserves? Watch

Is it too late to apologize? Drinks are flowing and the couples are reunited on a luxury boat, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the June 12 episode of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ Karlie Redd confronts Yung Joc about his player ways, but will she get the apology she deserves?!

Sit back and unwind! Yung Joc, 34, Kirk Frost, 48, Shawne Williams, 31, and Waka Flocka, 31, decide to surprise their women by arriving to Jamaica during their girls only trip, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the June 12 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Even though they were shocked at first, the guys pull out the stops while trying to woo their ladies! Joc and Karlie Redd, 39, haven’t been on the best terms, but he’s slowly working his way back into her heart. “I want to thank everybody for coming on the boat party,” Karlie begins. “We’re having a good time.”

“Thank you Shawne for making my girl happy. I cried,” Karlie continues, before Joc shamelessly calls her out, saying he didn’t witness her shedding any tears. That comment immediately strikes a chord with her, but the drinks are flowing, so she says exactly how she’s feeling. “As a man, a real mother***ing man, all the sh*t you done put me through, you could at least apologize,” she says. Joc responds, “I’ve been thinking about this lately. Been a lot of lonely nights. I thought about that sh*t… you can at least make her wait for it. But tonight, you going to get this d*** for life.” Oh, nelly!

“That’s not an apology,” Karlie jokes, while cracking up! It looks like their on again, off again relationship is still in full swing, since there’s definitely major chemistry between them. Tammy Rivera, 30, and Jessica Dime, 31, are also finally making amends after the tense argument they had a few episodes back. On top of that, Rasheeda Frost, 35, and Kirk are also reunited after the baby mama drama and they were all smiles while aboard the boat.

Tension has been flying high between the couples, especially when it comes to Kirk and Rasheeda. In the teaser clip for Monday’s episode, the reality star confirms he’s finally willing to take a DNA test. If that’s not enough to look forward too, Shawne also has a very special surprise in store for Jessica!

