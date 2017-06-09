Things Are Tense Between The Otto Brothers In ‘Fear TWD’s Preview

Uh oh! There’s some serious family drama going on on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, and for once it has nothing to do with Madison’s kids. Make sure you watch this new preview before Sunday’s episode!

It’s no secret that Troy (Daniel Sharman) and Jake (Sam Underwood) don’t exactly see eye-to-eye when it comes to the post-apocalyptic lifestyle. In a new preview from Fear The Walking Dead‘s Sunday, June 11 episode, Jake tries to keep the peace at the family ranch while Troy is more interested in instigating a riot. As if that weren’t bad enough, the brothers have their father, Jeremiah Otto (Dayton Callie), smack in the middle of them. If this new preview shows us anything, it’s that the Otto family has some serious issues to work out when it comes to how they are going to keep the peace — or not — among the people living on their property.

As you can see, Jake firmly believes in moving forward and focusing on building a future. However, there are some people on the ranch that feel whoever shot down their helicopter (and killed Travis, RIP). They feel that whoever did it could still be a threat to their way of life which is understandable, but Jake is hellbent on keeping the peace. Troy, on the other hand, is ready to fight back alongside the concerned folk. Even after their dad, Jeremiah, responds to Vernon’s concerns, Troy feels the need to escalate things by promising “payback” which is all but a declaration of war. It sure seems as if these boys are the complete opposites, as if someone split their dad right in half to make them. Bizarre, right?

