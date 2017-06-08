Sia has dropped a gorgeous song ‘Free Me’ plus a music video, giving fans her first new song in a while. It’s all to benefit the #endHIV Campaign in collaboration with the Abzyme Research Foundation. Watch Zoe Saldana star in the heartbreaking video!

Sia, 41, has released “Free Me,” a charity single in support of the Abzyme Research Foundation, which works to end HIV. Sia’s perfect voice croons the heartfelt lyrics as actress Julianne Moore, 56, narrates, and Zoe Saldana, 38, dances beautifully. You can watch the video, which debuted today, June 8, above, and the song will be available to buy tonight at midnight EST. We’re sure we’re not alone in shedding a tear or two at this video!

Ryan Heffington, who also did Sia’s videos for “Chandelier” and “The Greatest,” choreographed the stunning visual, and all of the proceeds from the single’s sales will go to the #endHIV Campaign. “The HIV/AIDS epidemic is one that can affect anyone, particularly child-bearing women around the globe,” Sia said in a statement. “I’ve proudly joined forces with the Abzyme Research Foundation and the #endHIV Campaign for the release of my song, ‘Free Me,’ to help raise funds and awareness for a potential breakthrough cure of the epidemic.” The video and song are absolutely gorgeous, and we’re so glad that Sia is standing up for an important cause like this one.

"Free Me" will be available digitally everywhere on Friday. All proceeds go to support trials for a vaccine from @endhiv – Team Sia — sia (@Sia) June 8, 2017

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Free Me” by Sia:

I don’t want to hold your face

I’m scared what I might see there

Drown myself in this space

And I’m a burning fire Peace may come

I hope it won’t take long

Just a faith I cannot see

Bring me home

I’m in there all along

Just me and my melody

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Free Me?” Tell us if you love the song, too!