Shay Mitchell Chopped Off 10 Inches Of Hair — How To Rock A Trendy ‘Lob’ Right Now

Rishi Jokhoo, a stylist at the David Mallett Salon in Paris, just told Byrdie that a good haircut is key for an effortless hair look: “For the person who opts for a no-fuss, easy style routine, subtle layers may work best to give the hair a little movement and volume. The objective for me is to break the strong line and to make sure the hair isn’t too heavy, for simple future maintenance and styling.” In fact, Shay’s new style is something he recommends! “A long bob, for instance, is one of the best haircuts that lasts in between appointments and requires minimal upkeep. You can get up in the morning wash, spray in some of David Mallett’s Australian Salt Spray, and let it dry on the ride to work. The product effortlessly re-creates the effect the combination of sun, seawater, and sea breeze adds to the hair, leaving it full of texture that requires absolutely no heat or styling.”

So easy while being super trendy! This layered lob is also easier to keep up with versus Kim Kardashian’s super straight and angular bob, which takes a lot of maintenance and frequent haircuts.