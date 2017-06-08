Shay Mitchell Chopped Off 10 Inches Of Hair — How To Rock A Trendy ‘Lob’ Right Now
Shay Mitchell is one of our favorite beauty gurus — she’s constantly giving us inspiration. She just chopped off almost A FOOT of hair — see why you should copy her long bob or lob right here!
Shay Mitchell‘s long bob is thanks to hairstylist Chris Appleton, who posted the look on Instagram on June 7, writing: “Who’s Ready for the [scissors] this summer?” UM, WE ARE. If anything can get us to the salon, it’s Shay and Chris creating this perfect lob. The deep side part gives her tons of volume and texture. It looks easy, effortless, and cool. It also looks airy and light, while still looking full (HOW?!), which will be key when it finally warms up this summer!
Rishi Jokhoo, a stylist at the David Mallett Salon in Paris, just told Byrdie that a good haircut is key for an effortless hair look: “For the person who opts for a no-fuss, easy style routine, subtle layers may work best to give the hair a little movement and volume. The objective for me is to break the strong line and to make sure the hair isn’t too heavy, for simple future maintenance and styling.” In fact, Shay’s new style is something he recommends! “A long bob, for instance, is one of the best haircuts that lasts in between appointments and requires minimal upkeep. You can get up in the morning wash, spray in some of David Mallett’s Australian Salt Spray, and let it dry on the ride to work. The product effortlessly re-creates the effect the combination of sun, seawater, and sea breeze adds to the hair, leaving it full of texture that requires absolutely no heat or styling.”
So easy while being super trendy! This layered lob is also easier to keep up with versus Kim Kardashian’s super straight and angular bob, which takes a lot of maintenance and frequent haircuts.
HollywoodLifers, do you love Shay Mitchell’s lob haircut?