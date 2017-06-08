Niall Horan is the best one, end of story. He covered Julia Michaels’ hit ‘Issues’ when he visited the Live Lounge studio for BBC Radio 1 in London, turning it into an acoustic ballad. Check out the video of Niall putting his own spin on the earworm!

Niall Horan, 23, can do anything, and here’s the proof. He covered Julia Michaels‘ jam “Issues” on June 8, and we’re swooning. It’s definitely a folksier take on the song, and we love that Niall added his own flavor to it! He looked adorable in a striped shirt and hat as he crooned the love song, not that it’s possible for him to look anything but.

Okay, but here’s the best part: Niall and Julia chatted about his cover on Twitter, with him eagerly seeking her approval. “Awww @NiallOfficial,” Julia tweeted in response to BBC 1’s clip of Niall’s “folked-up” version of the song. “phewww ! So glad you like it,” he wrote back. “It was beautiful :) thank you so much :) very flattered :),” Julia replied, adding a heart emoji. Okay, we ship it!

Watch Niall take on the song here, and tell us that he and Julia shouldn’t do a duet together:

💚💜 @niallhoran blew us away with his first solo Live Lounge performance 😍 A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Big thanks to @niallhoran for joining us in the Live Lounge today 💛✨ A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

You have to admit that Niall sounds dreamy here. Then again, when has the former One Directioner not? Now we just need the “Slow Hands” music video…and a full album…and a tour…and we’re set! Basically, we have demands.

