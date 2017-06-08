National Best Friends Day: Taylor & Selena, Kendall & Gigi & More Celeb Besties

Happy National Best Friends Day! There’s a ton of adorable BFFs out there so we had to round up our 19 favorite dynamic duos like Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell! Which pair are you absolutely obsessed with?

June 8 is National Best Friends Day! We have gathered up some of the cutest celebrity BFFs who have totally warmed our hearts over the years. From longtime pals like Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, and Kate Winslet, 41, to more recent buddies like Sophie Turner, 21, and Maisie Williams, 20, you have just got to love these adorable friendships! Taylor Swift, 27, and Selena Gomez, 24, have had an amazing relationship because they’ve been friends for close to ten years! They have gone through so many ups like Taylor’s 2016 Grammy wins and downs like Sel’s bumpy relationship with Justin Bieber, 23. These gals have always stuck together!

You’ve got to give it up for Kendall Jenner, 21, and Gigi Hadid, 22, for ruling the modeling world as BFFs. The girls cemented their love for each other with the traditional friendship necklace. We’ve all got that friend! The ladies rocked their super cute golden “KenGi” necklaces on Snapchat. Kendall and Gigi always have had each other’s back whether their strutting down the Victoria Secret Fashion Show or goofing off in haute couture during a sleepover!

Kate and Leo have been friends over 20 years! Can you believe that? They rode the Titanic wave together in 1997 and have stayed close ever since. Kate even tearfully thanked Leo during her Golden Globe speech in 2009 when she won for Best Dramatic Actress in Revolutionary Road. “Leo, I’m so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you and how much I’ve loved you for 13 years and your performance in this film is nothing short of spectacular. I love you with all my heart. I really do,” she told him as he blew her a kiss from the audience. When Leo (finally) won his Oscar in 2016 for The Revenant, Kate had happy tears streaming down her face.

