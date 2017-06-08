Kelsea Ballerini Rocked The Coolest Fishtail Braid EVER At CMT: Get Her Look For Summer

Kelsea Ballerini looked absolutely incredible at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on June 7th & she rocked 2 different hairstyles. She rocked the coolest fishtail braid ever & you can get her perfect summer look, right here!

Kelsea Ballerini, 23, rocked the coolest braid we’ve ever seen at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 7th and we are obsessed. She opted to wear two different looks in the same night and while she started the night off on the red carpet with a sleek and straight hairstyle, later on she rocked a cool fishtail. Kelsea’s fishtail braid is the ultimate summer hairstyle because it’s chic and keeps your hair out of your face, plus, you can get her exact look right here.

Kelsea arrived on the red carpet in a gorgeous black and white cutout Haney gown with her hair down, pin-straight, and parted in the middle. Then, she hit the stage to perform her latest single “Legends,” which is the first single off her anticipated new album, when she switched up her look entirely. Instead of her straight locks, she threw her hair back into the coolest fishtail braid EVER and we loved it. The fishtail braid was done by her hair stylist, Marwa Bashir, and The Ouai.

To get Kelsea’s amazing fishtail braid, which is the perfect hairstyle for summer, Marwa used products from Kevin Murphy, R & Co, GM Reverie, ghd Hair, Parlour and Juke, Oribe, Dyson Hair, and Pro Hair Kit. A fishtail looks super intricate and hard, but it’s actually one of the easiest braids to do. Just put your hair in a ponytail, split the ponytail into twi pieces and bring a small chunk of hair from each side back and forth until you see the fishtail.

What do you guys think of Kelsea’s fishtail braid? Will you try it out this summer?