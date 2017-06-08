Christina El Moussa Reunites With An Ex-Boyfriend & Tarek Is Reportedly Furious About It

Christina El Moussa is no longer flipping and flopping with her heart — she has reconnected with an ex-boyfriend and is happily dating. However, her ex-hubs Tarek El Moussa is less than thrilled and even acting out in response!

Christina El Moussa, 33, has reunited with an ex-boyfriend and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 35, is not only furious, but is also acting out, spending time with several young women. Christina’s new beau, who is reportedly named Doug, is an Orange County businessman who Christina used to date before her relationship with Tarek and the two have known each other for 10 years! A source told AOL.com that “Tarek has always had a sense of jealousy over her prior relationship with this person,” and has taken his “bachelor life” to new levels since Christina told him about the relationship. Christina has been careful keeping her new relationship out of the public eye, but the two have reportedly been talking and seeing each other for a few weeks. The report even claimed that Doug has met Christina and Tarek’s children, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden.

In the meantime, Tarek has documented his New York City trip in a number of Instagram photos flanked by young women. He also seems to be enjoyed his single life, going wake-boarding, spending time at the gym and going to baseball games! Tarek even told E! News that he loves the dating scene! “I like meeting girls. I’m just enjoying it,” he said to E!. He’s also focused on the new season of his and Christina’s show Flip Or Flop on HGTV, which he announced via Instagram was renewed for 20 new episodes. “I know many fans have been wondering about this and it’s finally happening. Regardless of the situation, our job is to flip homes and create a TV show for people to enjoy around the world,” Tarek shared.

“Tarek and Christina come together as co-parents and co-stars of Flip Or Flop. Their personal lives are their own,” Tarek’s rep told HollywoodLife.com.

