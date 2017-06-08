Carrie Underwood stole the show at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on June 7 when she rocked 3 different gorgeous dresses. We loved all of her looks & can’t decide which was our fave. What do you guys think?

Carrie Underwood, 34, was the star of the show at the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 7th. As always, Carrie rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits, because one dress is just never enough. She opted to wear three different gorgeous and glam looks, styled by her long-time stylist, Marina Toybina, and we loved them all so much. From her red carpet mini to her performance gown, and her final sparkly number, we can’t decide which look was our favorite. What do you guys think?

We knew it was going to be an amazing night when Carrie arrived on the red carpet in her first look of the evening, which was incredible. She opted to wear an Elie Madi fringe mini dress with dripping Chrystal. The frock featured a skin-tight mock neck bodice covered in colorful gems which was topped off with a metallic iridescent fringe skirt. She topped the look off with Kimberly McDonald jewelry and a fabulous sparkly clutch. She topped her look off with metallic strappy sandals and a high ponytail.

Next up was her performance dress, which was just as beautiful. She donned a white tired ruffle lace gown with a plunging neckline, keyhole cutout and bedazzled details. The flowy gown had studs all over it and the entire back was cutout and open, while the front was cutout and short, so she rocked black leather pants underneath. She accessorized with huge dangling black chandelier earrings. We loved this look! Last but never least, she donned a metallic silver sheer high-low dress with cutouts all over the front, a plunging neckline, and dazzling star embellishments and details on the bodice — we were obsessed!

We loved all of Carrie’s sparkly outfits at the CMT Awards and can’t decide which was our fave! What do you guys think?