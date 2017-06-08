Bella Hadid Channels Cher From ‘Clueless’ In Red Plaid & You Can, Too

Bella Hadid served up serious 90s vibes as she channeled our fave style icon, Cher Horowitz from ‘Clueless,’ with her latest look — and we’re breaking down how you can recreate the effortlessly cool look.

The resurgence of the ’90s is clearly here to stay, and no one loves infusing a modern take on a retro trend quite like Bella Hadid! Not only did she rock an 80s-inspired, hot pink, belted mini by Off-White by Virgil Abloh when she hit the red carpet for the CFDA Awards in NYC on June 5, but the model, 20, then swapped the frock for another head-turning ensemble as she hit the after-party in red plaid shorts, also by the designer.

Bella showed off her cropped ‘do and bangs as she turned the streets of NYC into her own personal runway, pairing her tartan shorts with a cropped white sweater and ankle-strap sandals. Her look was effortless and cool, and it totally reminded us of our eternal style icon, Cher Horowitz. From the cropped sweater to her signature print, (plaid), it was like a modern, edgy take on Cher’s wardrobe in Clueless — and she totally mastered the trend.

While plaid is traditionally known as a fall staple, the print is everywhere we turn, especially due to all the 80s and 90s references we’re seeing in fashion. The best thing about plaid? It’s so easy to wear — simply find a silhouette that works for you. Bella’s outfit is perfect for transitional temperatures or for the cool nights we’re no stranger to. Even though summer may not be here, it doesn’t mean you’re stuck in jeans and tights — go ahead and bare your legs like Bella in plaid shorts or a skirt, but be sure to cover up in a summer sweater to balance out the outfit.

Bella isn’t the only star who can’t get enough of Off-White’s plaid shorts. In fact, the day after Bella debuted the look, we spotted Justin Bieber putting his very own twist on the trend — and he looked just as good! What can we say? We’re mad for plaid.

What did you think of Bella’s plaid look? Are you loving her edgy take on the trend? Take out how she made the look her own above and let us know if you’re embracing plaid this season.