Tom Cruise Reveals Explosive New Details On ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Storyline To Jimmy Fallon

Hello Maverick! Tom Cruise hit up ‘The Tonight Show’ on June 6 and dished on the upcoming sequel to ‘Top Gun.’ We’ve got the details of what the superstar had to say about the exciting storyline.

There’s no bigger action hero in Hollywood than Tom Cruise! The ageless 54-year-old sat down with Jimmy Fallon, 42, on June 6 and the host got straight to the point of asking about the most exciting film news of the year, that a Top Gun sequel is going down. “It’s happening. I know I’m freaking out too,” he shared as the audience whooped with joy. He’s working with the original film’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer, 73, once again for the project that has been in the works for a while. “We finally figured out the story and it’s really exciting. It’s far down the line, there’s no turning back at this point,” he shared without spilling exact details of the plot. “I can’t wait, I can’t wait,” he added excitedly.

Tom is reprising one of his most beloved roles, as fighter jet pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell from the 1986’s epic Top Gun. Who would have thought that 31 years later he’d be stepping back into that role, as the sequel had been bounced around for years. He finally confirmed on May 23 that it is a go and will begin shooting later in 2017. Earlier on June 6, he finally revealed the title. “It’s not going to be called Top Gun 2, it’s gong to be called Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom told Access Hollywood. “I didn’t want a number. You don’t need a number.”

Tom’s got young actors around Hollywood chomping at the bit to star alongside the icon in the new film. Zac Efron, 29, totally fangirled over the superstar when they both appeared on The Graham Norton Show on June 2. “Can I pay you a compliment? Throughout your career Tom, you’re known for action, you’re known for being the man, the go-to guy for so many different genres. You’ve mastered them all and I don’t care if it’s or it’s stunt work or backflips — the one thing you do that’s magnificent is maintaining a character with an arc all the way through a film. I learn from you every single time I watch your movies,” Zac gushed.

That moved Tom practically to tears and he rewarded Zac by recreating one of Top Gun‘s most legendary moments. They both stood up from the couch and high-fived each other while chanting “Need for speed.” Sadly for Zac, the character of Goose who delivered that line with Tom in the original movie was killed off. But hey, we’d gladly love to have him around in the sequel for some more shirtless beach volleyball games!

