Chris Brown Brings Daughter Royalty To ‘Welcome To My Life’ Film Premiere — Red Carpet Pics

Chris Brown took his adorable three-year-old daughter Royalty to the premiere of his new movie ‘Welcome To My Life’ on June 6 and the pics of the pair hanging on the red carpet together are just too cute!

Chris Brown, 28, had the pleasure of walking the prettiest girl at the Welcome To My Life premiere down the red carpet in Los Angeles on June 6 — his absolutely adorable daughter Royalty, 3. The little cutie joined her daddy at the opening of his film and she looked so excited to be at the center of attention. Even though cameras were popping in front of the toddler, she didn’t get one bit nervous and was hamming it up for the fans. Click here to see pics of Royalty’s birthday party.

RoRo wore a perfectly white, puffy dress that made her look like the tiny princess Chris always says she is. Her hair had been styled up into a ballerina bun on top of her head, with a feathery white scrunchy wrapped around it like a halo. Aww! The sweet girl looked a little nervous at first, as she sucked on her thumb in her daddy’s arms. But then she started to smile and laugh and everyone just melted. Chris’ mom was also at the event, so it probably helped Royalty to have grandma nearby!

Though Royalty is still a little thing, having just turned three on May 27, she has a big personality. She is always the star on her dad’s Instagram, showing off her singing skills and generally being cute in her most stylish outfits. Chris is very proud of his baby girl, so it’s no wonder he selected her to be the one to join him on this very important day!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris and Royalty’s adorable daddy-daughter date to the premiere? Give us all your thoughts below!